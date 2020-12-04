Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police shuts Singhu, Safiabad borders; diverts traffic from Mukarba

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 04: In what comes as a recent development in the ongoing agitation along the borders of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday announced that seven entry-exit points to the city have been shut, including the National Highway-44.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Please take alternate routes via NH8/Bhopra /Apsara border /Peripheral expressway. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK Road. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road, NH 44."

The traffic authorities further said that the Tikri and Jharoda borders have also been closed for any traffic movement. The Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicle like cars and two-wheelers. The Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic.

"The Ghazipur border on NH 24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People coming to Delhi are advised to use Apsara/ Bhopra/DND," the Delhi Traffic Police said.

Thousands of protesting farmers from Uttar Pradesh blocked the National Highway-9 near the Uttart Pradesh Gate on Thursday, while agitators from Punjab and Haryana continued to camp at other border points.

ON Wednesday, the farmers had threatened to block other roads in Delhi if the new agriculture laws were not withdrawn.

The border points of Singhu, Tikri, Chilla and Ghazipur have been manned by security personnel for over one week as the protests have now enter their eighth day.

Demonstrations are expected to continue as negotiation talks between three Union ministers and the farmers' unions on Thursday failed to yield any resolution.

Bharatiya Kisan union leader Naresh Tikait then held a 'maha panchayat' at the Gazipur border protest site and said there was no middle ground for settlement on the issue of minimum support prices (MSP), and that the Centre must give assurance in writing to farmers.