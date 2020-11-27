Farmers' protest: Delhi Police seeks AAP govt's nod to use stadiums as temporary jails

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Delhi Police have sought permission from the AAP government to use the city's nine stadiums as temporary jails due to the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, government sources said on Friday.

"In view of the farmers' march, the Delhi Police have asked the Delhi government for permission to use nine stadiums as temporary jails to keep the detained or arrested farmers," a source said.

On Friday morning, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu Border to disperse protesting farmers who are heading towards the national capital as part of the march to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

'Delhi Chalo' protest march: Farmers from Punjab stopped from entering Delhi at Singhu border

There is a heavy police deployment of security personnel with sand-laden trucks and water cannons stationed, usage of barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Police said they will not allow the agitating farmers to enter Delhi.

Despite heavy security deployment, groups of farmers from Punjab managed to reach near two Delhi borders on Friday morning after breaking police barricades in Haryana as part of their protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

The Delhi Police had on Thursday enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to prevent the protesters from entering the city.

Treat farmers with dignity: Deve Gowda

Police were also deployed on Delhi's border with Faridabad and Gurgaon. However, two groups of farmers reached near the Singhu and Tikri borders as Delhi Police fired tear gas shells at them to prevent them from entering the city.

"We will enter Delhi. We will get these anti-farmer laws repealed. We were welcomed at the national capital by tear gas shells lobbed by Delhi police," said a farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab who was among those who managed to reach near the Singhu border.

According to the group, they had taken night halts at various points and broke the police barriers in Panipat, Haryana, to reach near the Delhi border.

While a large group of farmers was camping in and around Panipat, about 100 km from Delhi, during the night, a group reached the Sonipat-Delhi border using various routes.