There is nothing for me to resolve: Punjab CM after meeting Amit Shah over farmers' protest

Farmers’ protest: Delhi Police alert commuters about closure of border points

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: Due to the ongoing farmers'protest, vehicular traffic movement remained affected on Thursday morning and motorists faced traffic jams in several parts of the city, especially in outer and east Delhi areas.

In a bid to alert commuters about the closure of borders and alternate routes, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to post a list of borders that have been closed and the alternate routes that the motorists can take to travel between Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh.

Farmers' protest enters day 8: Punjab CM arrives in Delhi for talks with Amit Shah

According to reports, the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida link road has been closed for vehicular movement near Gautam Budh Dwar.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protest near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

However, the local police said that one carriageway going towards Noida from Delhi through Chilla border is open since Wednesday afternoon, after the protesting farmers shifted their protest to the Noida to Delhi carriageway.

Coronavirus cases: India records 35,551 new COVID-19 cases in a day, caseload crosses 95 lakh-mark

"Noida to Delhi carriageway is closed. Only one carriageway was opened by farmers yesterday, which is Delhi to Noida," said deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

The traffic police also posted an alert regarding obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Akshardham towards Noida-Chilla Border due to overturning of a light goods vehicle near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover.

About the other borders, the traffic police alerted that Tikri border, Jharoda border, and Jhatikra border are closed for any traffic movement. The alert says that Badusarai border is open but that too, only for two-wheeler traffic.