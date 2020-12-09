YouTube
    Farmers' Protest: Delhi continues to reel under traffic woes

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The ongoing farmers' protest against the three newly enacted farm laws on Wednesday entered the 14th day. Traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

    traffic

    Also, the sixth round of talks which was scheduled for today was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met the Union Ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

    Coronavirus cases: India records 32,080 new COVID cases; death toll mounts to 1,41,360

    Here are the recent traffic updates

    a. Auchandi, Singhu, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed.

    b. NH-44 is closed on both sides. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/Peripheral expressway.

    c. The available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

    d. Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
    X