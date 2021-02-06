Farmers' Protest: Delhi braces for 'Chakka Jam' with water cannons, 50,000 personnel

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 06: Delhi has fortified itself for a protest that it may not officially witness today. Ten days after unprecedented violence during a farmers' tractor rally marred India's Republic Day celebrations in parts of Delhi, the protesters are set to observe a three-hour chakka jam (road block) across the country, except in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and in the city.

    The block will come into effect at noon today and will be observed along major national and state highways across the country.

    "There will be no road blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow; roads will be blocked in rest of the country excluding Delhi. The reason is that they can be called to Delhi any time, so they are kept on standby," BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said. However, the SKM gave exception only to Delhi; it has said that all protest sites in and around the city are already in chakka jam mode.

    Nevertheless, extra security has been deployed and barricades strengthened, which may potentially lead to traffic congestion on many key Delhi roads. Extensive measures have been undertaken at the Ghazipur border point with even water cannon vehicles deployed.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 6, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
