Farmers' Protest: Delhi borders closed; check routes that are open, closed

New Delhi, Dec 10: With the ongoing farmers' protest against the three newly enacted farm laws entering the 15th day, traffic near the borders of the national capital remained affected as several borders between Delhi and neighbouring states remained closed for commuters.

On Thursday, the Delhi Traffic Police appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as Singhu and other borders like Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh have been closed for all kinds of traffic movement.

a. The available routes that are open to Haryana are Jharoda (Only Single Carriageway/Road), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders.

b. Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement.

c. Jhatikara borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

d. NH 44 is closed. Take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.

On Wednesday, President of Krantikari Kisan Union Darshan Pal rejected the government's proposals on farm laws as they continue to remain firm on their demands of repealing the new farm laws.

Addressing the media, Darshan Pal while representing farmers further warned the Centre of intensifying their agitation by blocking other major highways, entry points towards the national capital.