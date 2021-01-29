YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' protest: Scuffle breaks out at Singhu border; lathi charge, tear gas used

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 29: Clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a large group of people claiming to be locals at the Singhu border on Friday as police resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

    Representational Image

    The locals demanded that farmers vacate the Singhu border protest site as they had "insulted" the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day.

    Armed with sticks, the group of locals reached the site and asked the farmers to leave while raising slogans against them.

    Both sides also pelted stones at each other.

    Thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor parade on Tuesday.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X