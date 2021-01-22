Farmers' Protest: Centre to hold 11th round of talks over farm laws today

New Delhi, Jan 22: The 11th round of talks between the central government and farmer leaders are set to discuss the modalities of the three contentious farm laws that sparked nationwide protests in November last year and drew lakhs of farmers to the national capital for sit-in protests along Delhi borders.

It can be seen that the inconclusive talks between both parties forced the Supreme Court of India to intervene earlier this month, leading to the formation of a special committee.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday night to deliberate over the matter. Tomar has been leading the government team in the negotiations along with Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is also an MP from Punjab, the state that drew the maximum protest.

Earlier, protesting farmer groups rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend the three laws for a period of 18 months, and reiterated that they want nothing but complete withdrawal of all the legislations.

"In a full general body meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today, the proposal put forth by the government yesterday was rejected. A full repeal of three central farm acts and enacting legislation for remunerative MSP (minimum support price) for all farmers were reiterated as the pending demands of the movement," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said in an official statement.

During an internal consultation between kisan unions, the farmers asserted that they "will not go back to their homes until their demand to repeal the three contentious farm laws is accepted by the government".

"The SKM pays homage to the 143 farmers who have been martyred in this movement so far. These companions are separated from us while fighting this mass movement. Their sacrifice will not go in vain and we will not go back without the repealing of these farm laws," the statement further said.