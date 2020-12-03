Khattar could have called me up on my mobile: Amarinder counters Haryana CM

Farmers' protest: Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at Amit Shah's residence

New Delhi, Dec 03: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday arrived at Home Minister Amit Shah' residence over the second round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders. The Chief Minister will hold deliberations with Shah in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

It can be seen that today is the 8th day of farmers' protest. Protestors said they are in for the long haul and will continue their agitation till the three farm laws are repealed. Farmers also demanding from the Centre to make the MSP a mandatory clause.

In a bid to end the deadlock, farmers' leaders and the Centre will meet again today afternoon for a second round of talks. The meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

On the other side, Amarinder Singh has been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of laws aimed at negating the Centre's farm laws.

Singh had said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

The protesting farmers, a large number of whom are from Punjab, have been holding sit-ins on the borders of the national capital. They are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic movement remained affected on Thursday morning and motorists faced traffic jams in several parts of the city, especially in outer and east Delhi areas.

In a bid to alert commuters about the closure of borders and alternate routes, Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to post a list of borders that have been closed and the alternate routes that the motorists can take to travel between Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the Chilla border on Delhi-Noida link road has been closed for vehicular movement near Gautam Budh Dwar.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers' protest near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida," the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.