Farmers' Protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait demands law on guarantee for MSP

New Delhi, Feb 08: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday demanded a law to be formed guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers on their produce.

The union leader's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament that the MSP that was already given is here to stay.

"When did we say that MSP is ending? We said that a law be formed on MSP. If such a law is formed, all the farmers of the country will be benefitted. Right now, there is no law on MSP and the farmers are looted by traders," Rakesh Tikait said.

"We are all ready to meet and talk. I put forth the invitation today in the House," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha today while replying to the Presidential address. "MSP (minimum support price) has been around, MSP is still around, MSP will remain," he said addressing one of the biggest issues raised by the protesting farmers who fear the new laws will eventually dismantle the MSP system.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have camped outside Delhi over the past two months and more, demanding the repeal of three farm laws that the government claims will reform the sector. The farmers, however, feel these will lead them into a disadvantageous position.