YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmers' protest: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP, says it is a 'conspiracy' to grab land of farmers

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 01: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP over the issue of farm laws, charging that under its guise there is a "conspiracy" to grab lands of farmers.

    akhilesh yadav

    The former UP chief minister also accused the government of giving false promises of doubling income of farmers. "We, who do agriculture, clearly understand the conspiracy of grabbing lands of farmers under the guise of farm laws by giving 'jumla' (false promise) of doubling the income. We are struggling as usual with our farmer brothers, so that the structure protecting the MSP, market and agriculture remains intact. BJP is over now!," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

    India awaits answers as it preps for next round of talks with China

    Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are holding protests at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

    Expressing his support to farmers, Yadav had earlier said that if farmers were left to the market and the big players, then they would never benefit. The Centre has invited agitating farmer unions for talks on Tuesday.

    The stir by farmers appeared to intensify despite a strong defence of the legislation by the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has accused the opposition of "playing tricks" on farmers again through misinformation.

    More AKHILESH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav farmers protest

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X