Farmers' Protest: 15,000 tractors to enter Delhi on Republic Day, security tightened

    New Delhi, Jan 25: After getting the permission from Delhi Police to organise a tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day, the farmers' unions have started preparations to make the event a mega success. Farmers' union have issued guidelines so that the parade is carried out in a "peaceful manner".

    "We are going to create history. Till date, such a parade has never been carried in the country on Republic Day. We have to keep in mind that this historic parade doesn't gets maligned. The peaceful parade will mark our victory. We have to remember that we are not going to conquer Delhi, rather we are going to win the hearts of the people of the country," the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said.

    The tractor parade will start from Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders points of the national capital.

    Thousands of farmers will take part in the parade. Farmer leade Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that there will be no single route.

    Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 11:25 [IST]
