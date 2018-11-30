Farmers’ march updates: Down Down Modi govt chants heard at protest

New Delhi, Nov 30: Thousands of farmers from across the country are taking out a rally to Parliament Street today. The farmers are pressing for various demands that include debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. In addition to this, they are also demanding that a special session of Parliament be convened to discuss issues relating to agrarian distress across the country.

Stay tuned with with as bring you all the updates from the Farmers' March:

Down Down Modi government is one of the loudest slogans heard at the protest march. The farmers have also said that they want farm loan waiver and not a temple at Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/eIcaOTERBC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) November 30, 2018 Meanwhile, the Traffic police has issued an advisory Five Gurdwaras in Delhi have extended their help to the farmers. Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, Sisganj Sahib, Rakabganj, Bap Sahib and Manju Ka Tila provided accommodation to farmers for the night. Vounteers, including doctors, lawyers, professors and artists, all came out in large numbers in support of the agitating farmers. A host of top leaders are set to join the farmers’ march. Those expected are Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. Students from Delhi University have also reached the ground and were helping out with the arrangements. Delhi: #Visuals from Ramlila Maidan on the second day of 2-day protest by farmers from all across the nation, who are asking for debt relief, better MSP for crops, among other demands pic.twitter.com/Awkh9uwIbh — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018 Inside the tents at the Ramlila ground, farmers, both men and women, from all parts of India braved a chilly night, while many sat huddled together, discussing the next strategy and family issues. Support for the farmers poured in with activists taking to Twitter to ask the general public to join the march. Police said they have made elaborate arrangements for the rally on Friday, when the farmers will begin their march from Ramlila Ground to Parliament Street. Ramlila Grounds, known for hosting big political events over the years, resonated with slogans like 'Ayodhya nahi, karz maafi chahiye' as farmers wearing red caps and carrying red flags started to gather. The Delhi Jal Board will provide them with water tanks and Aam Aadmi Party legislators will give food packets. Volunteers of the AAP have put up scores of tents at the Anand Vihar station for farmers who arrived there and are also providing snacks and water to them, he added. Yesterday, an army of agricultural workers marched down the streets of Delhi to press for their demands for higher crop prices, farm loan waivers, and more. They will be marching to Parliament Street today. In last 20 years 3 lakh farmers have committed suicide due to this so called liberal policy, says Dr. Ashok Dhawale, National President, All India Kisan Sabha Many political leaders have confirmed their participation in the Kisan Mukti March. Those who will attend tha rally include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi, Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav. Former PM and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda will also the agitating farmers. The Delhi Police has not granted permission to the farmers to march from Ramlila Ground to Parliament House. Stretches around Ramlila Ground, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Deshbandhu Gupta Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Barakhamba Road, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Ferozshah Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Jai Singh Road and the inner and outer circles of Connaught Place are set to be affected. The farmers under the banner of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee arrived at the national capital from various parts of the country. They marched to Ramlila Maidan from four corners of the city- Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, Bijwasan Railway Station and Sabzi Mandi. “Over 3L farmers have committed suicide in India in last 15 yrs, due to successive govts betraying them. Tomorrow 1 lakh farmers from across the country are marching to Delhi to ask for fair prices & freedom from debt. Let’s stand in solidarity with them,” advocate Prashant Bhushan said in a tweet. Former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda said no government can survive without the support of the farmers. The union government must listen to their demands, he also said.