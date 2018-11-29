'Farmers know how to punish,' Deve Gowda at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Nov 29: Former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda extended his support to farmers' protest in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

Deve Gowda told reporters, "PM should personally take note of this. I would like to appeal to Union Govt to try to solve the problem. Farmers are awakened now. They know how to punish. No govt can survive without farmers."

Thousands of farmers from across the nation are headed to the Ramlila ground here to press their demands for higher crop prices and farm loan waivers, among others.

The farmers are marching in from Nizamuddin, Sabzi Mandi Station, Anand Vihar Terminal and Majnu Ka Tila.