'Farmers know how to punish,' says Deve Gowda at Ramlila Maidan

By
    New Delhi, Nov 29: Former PM and  JDS leader HD Deve Gowda extended his support to farmers' protest in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

    Former PM and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda. File photo
    Deve Gowda told reporters, "PM should personally take note of this. I would like to appeal to Union Govt to try to solve the problem. Farmers are awakened now. They know how to punish. No govt can survive without farmers."

    Thousands of farmers from across the nation reached the Ramlila ground to press their demands for higher crop prices and farm loan waivers, among others.

    The farmers are marching in from Nizamuddin, Sabzi Mandi Station, Anand Vihar Terminal and Majnu Ka Tila.  The rally has been organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). While protesting they held banners against farmers' suicide taking place across the country. 

    AIKSCC has written to the Prime Minister as well as representatives of all political parties to join the Kisan Mukti March tomorrow in support and solidarity and take action on the demands of farmers to pass the two bills by calling a special session of parliament.

