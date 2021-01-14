Farmers doubtful even as Centre willing to hold next round of talks

The rise of the Khalistanis gives room for a separatist mindset like we saw in Kashmir

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 14: With the Supreme Court staying the farm laws, there is a shadow over the next round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre scheduled to take place on tomorrow.

While there is no official word as yet on the next round of talks, some unions feel that there is no point in having parallel round of talks in the wake of the Supreme Court setting up a committee to hear the grievances of the farmers.

On the other hand the farmers have refused to appear before the Supreme Court's committee stating that it is pro-government.

The government on the other hand is in favour of continuing talks and agriculture minister of state Parshottam Rupala said that a solution could only be found through dialogue.

Kailash Choudhary another minister of agriculture for state said that the government did not want the laws to be stayed. Inspite of this the order of the Supreme Court is supreme and we welcome the same, he also said.