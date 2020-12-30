Farmers do not trust PM Modi due to his history of ‘asatyagraha’: Rahul Gandhi

There's no democracy in India, it is only in imagination: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Prime Minister ahead of the crucial sixth rounds of talks between the Centre and farmer unions.

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said: "15 lakh in every bank account & 2 crore jobs every year" "Give me 50 days time, else..." "We will win war against Corona in 21 days" "Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor took over any post" Farmers don't trust Modi ji due to his long history of 'asatyagraha'.

The Centre and the protesting farmer unions will resume stalled talks on Wednesday with the latter sticking to their hardline position that the parleys will only be on the modalities of repealing the three new agri laws and giving a legal guarantee on the MSP among other issues.

Ahead of the crucial sixth round of talks after a three-week hiatus, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said they discussed and finalised the government's position for the meeting. The fifth round of talks was held on December 5, while the sixth round originally scheduled for December 9 was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Shah with some union leaders failed to reach any breakthrough.

The government had, however, followed up Shah's meeting with a draft proposal sent to the unions in which it had suggested 7-8 amendments to the new laws and written assurance on the MSP procurement system. It has ruled out a repeal of the three agri laws.