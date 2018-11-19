Farmers demand Kumaraswamy's apology; hit streets in Bengaluru, Mandya

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Farmers' protest erupted in Belagavi, in JDS stronghold Mandya, and Bengaluru in response to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's derogatory statement against farmers.

Protesting farmers have give a deadline to state government till 2 pm, threaten to intensify protest after the given time.

Heavy security deployed at Freedom Park to avoid any untoward incidents. Scores of farmers went on protest march towards Vidhana Soudha. Bengaluru Police allowed the farmers to hold rally from Majestic to Freedom park. However, denied permission for rally from Freedom Park to Vidhana Soudha.

Farmers in JD(S) stronghold Mandya too staged protest against CM HD Kumaraswamy over his statement against them.

A complete shutdown is observed in many parts of Chikkodi over farmers' demands. The farmers are demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sugarcane and clearance of pending dues. Farmers demand support price for sugarcane and clearance of pending bills.

What did CM HD Kumaraswamy say?

Kumaraswamy reportedly told a woman agitator that he was not responsible for what happened to them over the last four years as he became chief minister only 5 months ago. Karnataka BJP President, said, "By calling farmers 'goondas' (goons), Kumaraswamy has indulged in an outrageous act. This shows the contempt his party has for farmers."

We suspended on Saturday our agitation launched on November 15 for higher MSP and recovery of arrears on the assurance of Chief Minister H.D.

Kumaraswamy backed out from meeting with agitating farmers in Belagavi demanding higher MSP for sugarcane and recovery of arrears