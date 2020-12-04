Amarinder Singh to meet Shah ahead of crucial talks between Centre and farmers on Thursday

No outside person allowed to interfere in India's internal issues, says farmer leader

Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, announce new measures amid anti-Farm Law protests

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 04: Farmers' Union call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday and said "will occupy every toll sales space, block all roads to Delhi". The 4th rounds of talks between the Farmers and Centre to take place today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary, HS Lakhowal at Singhu Border said,''Yesterday, we told the Government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.''

''We need to take this protest forward. Government has to take back the farm laws,'' Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) said.