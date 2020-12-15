Conspiracy around Delhi to confuse farmers: PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The farmers who are protesting around Delhi have been misguided, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said.

Those sitting in the opposition and misleading the farmers today were in favour of the farm reforms when they were in power. They could not make a decision during their tenure and today when the nation has taken a historic step, then these people are misleading the farmers, the PM also said.

The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what the farmer bodies and even the Opposition have been asking for over the years. The government of India is always committed to the welfare of the farmers. We will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns, the PM also said.

The Prime Minister also met people from various groups in Kutch today. The PM also said that there is a conspiracy going on around Delhi to confuse the farmers. They are being told that after the new farm reforms, the land of farmers will be occupied by others. Tell me if a dairy has a contract of collecting milk from you, do they take away your cattle too, PM Modi asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a one-day visit to Kutch, Gujarat on Tuesday during which, he laid the foundations stones for several projects and interact with farmers and artisans from the tent city of Dhordo in the district.

The projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.