Farmers attacked us, we acted with restraint: Haryana Police chief

Chandigarh, Nov 26: The Haryana Police acted with great restraint against Punjab-based farmers who broke barricades during their Delhi Chalo march to ensure law and order, DGP Manoj Yadava said on Thursday.

The Haryana Director General of Police said farmers were marching towards Delhi but police would try to stop them without resorting to force.

Farmers from Punjab faced water cannons and broke police barriers at the state's border with Haryana as they pushed towards the national capital in protest against the Centre's farm laws.

By late evening, a large number of protesters from Punjab and Haryana were close to Delhi, where too police were deployed in strength at border points.

We handled the situation with great restraint ensuring law and order is maintained,â€ Yadava told PTI.

When asked about water cannons being used at Shambhu and some other places, he said farmers who entered Haryana from Punjab broke police barricades at many points.

At the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, police and Punjab farmers in their tractor-trolleys were locked in a confrontation for a couple of hours in the morning.

Police made announcements on loudspeakers asking the farmers assembled on the Punjab side to disperse.

But as protesters tried to push through barricades, the Haryana Police used a water cannon and lobbed teargas shells. Farmers chucked some steel barricades into the Ghaggar river from the bridge where they had been stopped.

About the situation prevailing in the state in the wake of farmers marching towards Delhi, the Haryana DGP said,We are taking all necessary steps to ensure law and order is maintained. We are doing our duty.

He said by evening the farmers were near Panipat, about 100 kilometres away from Delhi.

We will try to stop and persuade them not to proceed ahead, Yadava said.

Replying to a question, he said the permission for the protest march by a large number of farmers had been denied in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The entry by such a huge crowd also may lead to law and order issue in the national capital, the Haryana Police chief added.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had said it has denied permission to farmer organisations which wanted to hold a protest in the national capital on November 26 and 27.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in several parts of Haryana to prevent assembly of people.

Punjab farmers, representing over 30 farm bodies, had announced they will go to Delhi through several routes.

The farmers are demanding the repeal of the new farm laws which deregulate the sale of agriculture produce.

They say the laws will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.