Farmers attack police at Red Fort, try to reclaim monument again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: The farmers have tried to storm the Red Fort once again after the police managed to clear them. While the tractors were cleared, the farmers on foot are still inside.

The farmers turned violent at the Red Fort. While some police ran from the Red Fort others were thrashed. Vehicles too were vandalised. In some areas, the clashes turned worse as the protesters tried to pelt stones at the police. Some of the farmers were seen driving the tractors towards the police in a bid to intimidate them.

Meanwhile, Yogendra Yadav appealed to the farmers to not pay heed to the rumours. He also urged protesters to return to their designated routes. "I appeal on behalf of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to all farmers not to pay attention to rumours, also appeal to them to return to their designated routes. Please don't do any thing that tarnishes the farmers' movement," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs temporarily suspended the internet at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders, Mukrama Chowk and Nangloi between 12.00 hours today until 23.59 hours, January 26.

The order was passed under the Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules, 2017. The MHA said that the order was passed in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.

Earlier, a farmer part of the tractor rally died after a tractor overturned during the parade. The farmers claimed that he had been shot.

The farmers protesting against the agriculture law enacted by the government took out a tractor rally today. However within a short span of time, the parade took a violent turn as the protesters broke the police barricades which led to the police firing tear gas shells.