How highways have become the new home for farmers

It is our duty to back farmers who feeds the nation: Rahul Gandhi

Farmers ask govt to decide on demands, threaten to walk out of meeting

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: Agitating farmers threatened to walk out of today's meeting with the centre with no agreement in sight on the key issue, the repeal of the new farm laws.

'The government should make a decision on our demands, otherwise, we are walking out of the meeting', said farmer leaders participating in the fifth round of talks with the Central Government, at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

"We have material with us to last a year. We have been on road for past several days. If govt wants us to stay on road, we have no problem. We won't take path of non-violence. Intelligence Bureau will inform you what we're doing at protest site," said the unions.

"We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer," they added.

The fifth round of talks began hours after a high-level meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers. Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present.

The centre may consider amending laws that have triggered the biggest farmers' agitation in recent years, with thousands camped around Delhi for over a week.

Meanwhile, farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government does not accept their demands.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and scrap the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has maintained the MSP and mandi systems would continue and would be rather further improved and strengthened.

Undeterred by the winter chill, thousands of farmers have stayed put at various border points of Delhi for the past nine days as part of their protest against the Centre's farm laws

Before the start of the meeting, an All India Kisan Sabha functionary said only repealing of the new farm laws will end the stalemate