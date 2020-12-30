Let farm laws be implemented for a year or two; if not found beneficial, we will amend them: Rajnath Singh

Being soft does not mean anyone can attack our pride: Rajnath Singh

Farmers are our ‘annadatas,’ we bow our heads in respect: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: Some forces have tried to create misconceptions among the farmers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said that the government has spoken to several farmers. My only request is that a clause-wise discussion should take place and not seek a yes or no answer from us. We are confident of finding a solution, he also said.

On being asked about about farmers being used by naxals and Khalistanis, Singh said that such allegations should not be made against the farmers. We express our deepest respect towards them. Our heads bow in respect towards our farmers. They are our 'annadatas,' Singh also said.

Farmers set to take hard line on agendas ahead of today’s talks with govt

Our Sikh brothers have always protected the culture of India. Their contribution will be remembered for protection the self-respect of the country. There are no doubts at all about their integrity, Rajnath Singh said.

The govt has repeatedly said that Minimum Support Price will continue. If leaders don't fulfil promises in a democracy then people will punish them. We are striving to increase income of farmers.

On Rahul Gandhi's stance on the farmer issue, Singh said, " I am elder to him and know more about agriculture. This is because I was born from the womb of a farmer's mother. We will never take any decision against the farmers, the Defence Minister also said."

He also said that there is no question of being insensitive towards the farmers. Our farmers are holding demonstrations and I am not the only one pained by this. Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi too is pained, he s