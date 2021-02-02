Farmers 'aggressively' resorted to 'rioting', damaged govt property: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Centre on Tuesday defended the action of the Delhi Police against protesting farmers during the Republic Day tractor rally in the national capital.

Replying to a question in Parliament, the home ministry said, "It has been reported by Delhi Police that at Delhi border, large convoys of protesting farmers in tractor trolleys tried to furiously force their way and go past Police barricades to enter Delhi to mark their protest against the recently enacted Farm Laws."

"They aggressively resorted to rioting, damage to Government property and used criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty, thereby inflicting injuries to the on-duty police personnel," the ministry said.

"As far as NCT of Delhi is concerned, Delhi Police has informed that 39 cases have been registered against the farmers protesting against the Farm Laws, between Sept to Dec 2020 at Delhi borders," the ministry added.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Delhi Police has also informed that one suicide case has been reported to it during the protest against the contentious farm laws.

"Moreover, social distancing was not followed by the farmers and protestors and they gathered in large numbers without face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic. The farmers' actions left the Delhi Police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd," Reddy said.