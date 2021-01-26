Farmer violence: Shah takes stock of law and order situation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 26: In the wake of the violence that took place during the tractor rally by the farmers, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah held a review while taking stock of the situation.

New agency ANI, while quoting sources said that Shah took stock the law and order situation in Delhi from senior Home Ministry officials.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has temporarily suspended the internet at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders, Mukrama Chowk and Nangloi between 12.00 hours today until 23.59 hours, January 26.

The order was passed under the Public Emergency or Public Safety Rules, 2017. The MHA said that the order was passed in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency.

Earlier, a farmer part of the tractor rally died after a tractor overturned during the parade. The farmers claimed that he had been shot.

The farmers protesting against the agriculture law enacted by the government took out a tractor rally today. However within a short span of time, the parade took a violent turn as the protesters broke the police barricades which led to the police firing tear gas shells.

Some farmers were seen pushing the barricades with their bare hands. It was reported that the protesters were not abiding by the regulations of the parade, which was set in place earlier to ensure that the same was carried out smoothly.

The early hours of the protests have been marred with reports of farmers clashing with the police. Reports also said that the police had to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disburse the farmers.