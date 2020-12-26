YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmer Unions respond to govt invite, propose to resume talks on Dec 29

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: The protesting farmers have accepted the centre's offer of talks to end the deadlock over the three contentious agriculture laws passed earlier this year.

    Image Credit: PTI
    Image Credit: PTI

    The decision was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against three farm laws.

    Tikait, a senior leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, however, said the modalities for the repeal of three farm laws and guarantee for MSP (minimum support price at which the government procures crops from farmers) should be part of the agenda for talks with the government.

    "We have decided to hold talks with the government on December 29," Tikait told PTI.

    Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points Sighu, Tikri and Ghazipur for nearly a month, demanding a complete repeal of three agri laws enacted in September and a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

    While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these Acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP systems.

    More FARMERS PROTEST News

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X