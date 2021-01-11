Farmer union to recruit volunteers to maintain law and order at tractor rally on Republic Day

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 11: Diving deep in the ongoing new farm laws protests, farmers' organisation Naujawan Bharat is all set to start a recruitment drive from January 13 to bring onboard 4,000 volunteers to maintain law and order at the tractor rally scheduled on January 26.

Earlier, farmers took out a tractor rally as a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26. The farmers threatened that they will block the entire Delhi if their demands are not met.

It can be seen that thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws at Delhi's borders for over two months now. Water cannons were deployed and multiple rounds of tear gas shells fired by the police at the agitators when they reached the Singhu border in November 2020.

With deadlocks in the government's negotiation with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders.

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 appeared heading nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'.