Farmer protests: India won’t hold discussions with foreign nations on internal issues

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: Amidst the growing criticism from foreign nations on the farmer protest, the Narendra Modi government has hardened its stance.

Comments have been made by Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, a spokesperson of the United Nations and 36 parliamentarians from the United Kingdom on the ongoing farmer protests in India.

New Delhi has maintained that the comments made by foreign leaders is unacceptable and amounts to interference. Sources in New Delhi tell OneIndia that India would not hold discussions with any foreign nation on the internal affairs of the country.

Delhi is also planning to send across a message to the United Kingdom after the 36 British parliamentarians had asked their foreign secretary, Domnic Raab to take up with the Indian government, the issue relating to the farmers.

Meanwhile External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar is likely to skip the Canada led COVID-19 strategy meeting. New Delhi has informed Ottawa that EAM Jaishankar will not attend the meeting that is to take place on December 7 due to "scheduling issues."

India has called the remarks by foreign leaders on protests by farmers as "ill-informed" and "unwarranted" as the matter pertained to the internal affairs of a democratic country.