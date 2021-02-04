YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Aero India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farmer protest: Don’t make it another Shaheen Bagh, Govt tells Opposition

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: The BJP said in the Rajya Sabha that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament and the doors of the government were always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably. The government also urged the Opposition parties not to run the agitation into another Shaheen Bagh.

    Farmer protest: Don’t make it another Shaheen Bagh, Govt tells Opposition

    BJP member, Bhubaneswar Kalita said that the benefits of these three important farm laws have started reaching more than 10 crore people and small farmers. There has been no reduction in the rights and facilities of the farmers. Through these agriculture reforms, the government has given new rights to the farmers, he also said.

    One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on R-Day

    The government is ready to discuss all issues... but my appeal to our friends, please do not make it another Shaheen Bagh," he also said. Kalita also added that Agriculture Minister, Narendra Tomar and Railways Minister, Piyush Goyal have held multiple rounds of discussions on the issue.

    More OPPOSITION News

    Read more about:

    opposition rajya sabha farmers protest

    Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 8:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X