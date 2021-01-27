Such can be suffering that man seeks euthanasia as he cannot afford treatment of his paralysed sons

Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured and warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi police commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the tractor rally that was supposed to be held from 12 PM to 5 PM and accused them of betrayal. He said not a single life was lost as the Delhi Police showed extreme restraint. As many as 25 FIRs have been registered so far, Srivastava said.

Hyderabad: Police arrest serial killer

"We are using the facial recognition system and taking the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. Strict action will be taken against those identified. No culprit will be spared," he said He alleged that some farmer leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu and Darshan Pal gave inflammatory speeches.

Thereafter protesters broke barricades. By January 25 evening, it became clear that they were not keeping their words. They brought forward the aggressive and militant elements who occupied the stage and delivered provocative speeches, he said. He said that 394 police personnel were injured while 30 police vehicles were damaged in the violence on Wednesday.

The national capital witnessed clashes between protesters and police during the tractor parade by farmers on the Republic Day to press their demand of repealing three new agri laws.