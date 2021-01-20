Farmers' Protest: Farmers are not being allowed to come to Bengaluru, says DK Shivakumar

It is for cops to decide says SC while refusing to pass orders on tractor rally on R-Day

Farm laws: SC issue notice on re-constitution of committee

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 20: The Supreme Court has issued notices on a plea seeking re-constitution of the committee set up with hold discussions with the farmers protesting against the farm laws.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde expressed displeasure over aspersions cast on members of committee appointed by it to resolve impasse over farm laws. Where is the question of bias in this? We have not given adjudicating powers to the committee, the Bench said.

You are casting aspersions on someone in the committee because he has expressed his views on the farm laws. We have appointed experts in the committee as we are not experts, the court also said.

Earlier the court refused to entertain the pleas of the Centre and Delhi Police to stop the protesting farmers' Republic Day tractor rally into the Capital.

The court also turned down a request to keep the application pending and heart it on January 25. The court said that it was for the police to take a decision on the matter.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that it is irregular and improper for this court to disable any rally. It is for the police to decide. You decide, you are the executive of this country, we will allow you to withdrawn the Bench also said.