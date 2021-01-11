YouTube
    Farm laws row: Sonia Gandhi to meet Oppn leaders to come up with 'joint action plan' to corner govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: As the farmers' protests against the Centre's three new farm laws at different border points of Delhi has entered Day 47, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has spoken to the Opposition leaders to make a joint strategy on farm laws and a meeting will be held before Parliament Session, reported ANI quoting sources.

    The national party has already declared its support for the agitation.

    In the last such meeting, the party had decided to get the signatures of farmers across the country against the three farm laws and had later submitted over two crore signatures to the President late last month.

    Farm laws: Sonia Gandhi calls for party meeting to discuss farmers’ protest

    The eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders held on Friday failed to break a weeks-long deadlock with the parties remaining divided on two key issues: the repeal of the laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price.

    The next round of talks will take place on January 15, less than two weeks before the farmers take out a tractor rally - on Republic Day - to enter Delhi.

    The three contentious laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

    Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 17:04 [IST]
