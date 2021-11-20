YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Lunar Eclipse 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Farm laws repeal: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 20: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to repeal farm law, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, will meet to decide its future course of action during the core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

    Farm laws repeal: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action today

    The protesting farmers have said that they will not leave the protest sites unless these demands are met. The farmers' body will meet on Saturday and Sunday. The final decision will be taken at the SKM's core committee meeting on Sunday.

    Farmer leader and SKM's core committee member Darshan Pal said it was good that the Centre has decided to repeal the farm laws but demanded the legislations be formally revoked in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The other demand was that the Union government should come to an understanding on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, he said, adding, "We want a legal guarantee on MSP."

    On Friday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

    "The agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending," it said.

    The SKM underlined that the demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill is still pending.

    In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter Session of Parliament.

    Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

    with PTI inputs

    More FARMERS PROTEST News  

    Read more about:

    farmers protest

    Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X