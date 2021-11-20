Repeal: Farm laws were in interest of farmers, but PM had larger national interest in mind.

Glad to see farm bills in India will be repealed: US Lawmaker

Farm laws repeal: Samyukt Kisan Morcha to decide future course of action today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to repeal farm law, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, will meet to decide its future course of action during the core committee meetings on Saturday and Sunday.

The protesting farmers have said that they will not leave the protest sites unless these demands are met. The farmers' body will meet on Saturday and Sunday. The final decision will be taken at the SKM's core committee meeting on Sunday.

Farmer leader and SKM's core committee member Darshan Pal said it was good that the Centre has decided to repeal the farm laws but demanded the legislations be formally revoked in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. The other demand was that the Union government should come to an understanding on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, he said, adding, "We want a legal guarantee on MSP."

On Friday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha welcomes this decision and will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures.

"The agitation of farmers is not just for the repeal of the three black laws, but also for a statutory guarantee to remunerative prices for all agricultural produce and for all farmers. This important demand of farmers is still pending," it said.

The SKM underlined that the demand for the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill is still pending.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi said the three farm laws will be repealed in the coming Winter Session of Parliament.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under the aegis of various farmers unions have been protesting at the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year to demand repeal of the three farm laws.

with PTI inputs

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 10:44 [IST]