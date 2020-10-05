Farm laws: On Day 2, Rahul Gandhi to continue his attack on Centre

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 05: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to continue his attack on the Centre over the farm laws as he will begin his second round of tractor rally in Punjab today, a day after it saw massive participation from party leaders and farmers supporting the protest.

On the second day of the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', the Congress leader will cover a distance of 20km, beginning with a reception at Barnala Chowk in the Sangrur district, from where the Congress leader and his team will travel by car to Bhawanigarh to address a public meeting.

The Congress leaders will then head to Samana in Patiala district on tractors. Their receptions will be held at Fatehgarh Chhana and Bahmna, before ending the day with a public meeting at Grain Market, Samana.

Earlier, the Congress leader had expressed solidarity with the agrarian community on the first day of the tractor rally and called out the Centre asking if the farmers were happy why were they protesting against the legislation passed during Parliament's monsoon session.

"And if farmers are happy with these laws, then why are they agitating across the country? Why is every farmer of Punjab agitating?" he asked.

He was joined by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, and a battery of senior Congress leaders. The chief minister urged Gandhi to bring the farmers from across India under one roof for an organised protest against the Centre.

"The Akalis sold off the farmers' interests as part of the Central government, with Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal being party to the decision as a minister. The Centre might pay MSP for a couple of crops, but eventually it would scrap the system completely," he added.