Farm laws: Narendra Singh Tomar writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges all 'Annadatas' to read it

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 17: As the farmer unions' protest entered 22nd day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wrote an open letter to farmers over the new farm laws.

He wrote, "Misunderstanding has been created among some farmers' unions regarding these laws".

"Some farmer groups have spread rumours and misinformation. It is my job to dispel them come from a farming family. Those sitting on railway tracks who stopped rations reaching our soldiers protecting our borders, can't be farmers," the letter from the minister stated.

"As the agriculture minister of the country, my duty is to dispel farmers' misconceptions, to make every farmer of this country tension-free. It is my duty to expose the conspiracy being hatched to create a wall between the farmers and the Centre," he wrote in Hindi.

"I belong to a farmer's family and since childhood, I have experienced the tough life of farmers. It is very satisfactory that after implementation of the law, MSP procurement has set a new record this time," Tomar went on to add.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Tomar had expressed his feelings through this letter and urged all farmers to read it.

Modi said,''Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers & sisters, trying to have a polite dialogue. I request all Annadatas to read it. I also urge countrymen to make it reach to as many people as possible.''