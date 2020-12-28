Farm Laws: Central Govt calls farmers for meeting on 30 Dec at 2 pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 28: The central government on Mondayinvited the 40 protesting farmer unions for a meeting to resume talks on the Modi-government's contentious agriculture laws on 30 December at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

In reply to farmers' letter on resuming talks, the Agri Ministry has said that the government is committed to find a logical solution raised about the laws and minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

"The government is also committed to finding a logical solution on all relevant issues with a clear intention and an open mind," said Taking note of the unions'' offer to resume talks, said Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal in a letter to the unions, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, Union ministers Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal are holding a meeting at the former's house to discuss the government's strategy ahead of meeting farmers.