Farm Bills: These laws have to be opposed for country's future, says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 29: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the new farm laws will have to be opposed not just for farmers but for the future of the country, as he alleged that they were like a "stab in the farmers' hearts".

Interacting with a group of farmers from across the country, he said the GST and the noteban were also attacks on farmers, but these three laws will prove to be more detrimental.

Gandhi also claimed the laws will foster an East India company-like culture and this time, a "West India company" has come in. "There is no difference between GST, noteban and these three laws. The only difference is that this is directly stabbing your heart with a knife," he said during the virtual meeting with the group of farmers.

"But I have clarity that this has to be opposed. Not for farmers, but for the future of India," he told the farmers in a nearly 11-minute long video shared on social media.

The Congress has opposed the new farm laws and the party is protesting across the country, even as farmers' unions have launched a stir in Punjab and Haryana. "The farmer is not just a farmer, the voice of farmers is in the youth, in the Army, the police and the voice of farmers has a lot of strength. It is with the help of this voice that India attained independence and once again India will become independent through the farmers' voice," Gandhi said.