Farm Bills Protest: Tractor set on fire at India Gate

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: A tractor has been set on fire near Delhi's India Gate on Monday, amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by the Parliament last week.

According to fire officials, they received information regarding the incident at 7.42 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"About 15-20 people had gathered around 7.15-7.30 am and tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off and tractor was removed.

"Legal action is being taken in the matter. Identity of the persons involved is being ascertained," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

Parliament had recently passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amid massive uproar from opposition parties.

On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to three contentious farm bills, even as protests by opposition and farmer groups continued.