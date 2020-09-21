Farm bills need of 21st century India, says PM Modi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that on Monday that the new farm bills, that were passed in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, will change the economic condition of the farmers.

Modi said,''Yesterday, two farm bills were passed in the Parliament. I congratulate my farmers. This change in the farming sector is the need of the present hour and our government has brought this reform for the farmers.''

''These Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. I want to make it clear that these Bills is not against the agriculture mandis,'' Prime Minister said.

''New agricultural reforms have given freedom to every farmer of the country that he can sell his produce to anyone, anywhere. Now, if he gets more profit in market, he will sell his crop there. If there is more profit anywhere else, selling there will not be forbidden.''

He said,''I assure every farmer of the country that the MSP system will continue to operate as before. Similarly, the way the campaigns are run for government procurement every season, they will continue to run as before.''

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha suspended eight MPs, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien and Sanjay Singh of AAP, for the remaining part of the Monsoon session over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of farm bills.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the behaviour of members during the passage of the bills on Sunday as "very unfortunate, unacceptable and condemnable" and one that has "tarnished the image of Parliament, particularly elders' House."

He also rejected the notice for a no-confidence motion moved by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and 46 other MPs against Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who was in the chair during the bedlam on Sunday, saying it was not in proper format and does not give the required 14-day notice period.

Two key farm bills were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.