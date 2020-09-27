Farm Bills row: Karnataka bandh on Monday; What is open, what is closed

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Normal life likely to hit in Karnataka as several farmers' organisations across the state set to hold a state-wide bandh on Monday as a sign of protest against the Karnataka government's Land Reforms Ordinances and Union government's farm bills.

Many farmers in Karnataka are against the contentious ordinances passed by the state government on land and agricultural issues - namely the Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Organisations that have extended support

So far, many labour organisations, Peace Auto and Taxi Association, Bharath Vehicles drivers Union, Ola, Uber and Taxi for Sure Owners and Drivers Association, Lorry Owners Association and others have already announced their support to the farmers. Even the Bengaluru Restaurant Owners Association has voiced their support for the farmers' strike.

SSLC Supplementary exams postponed

SSLC Supplementary exams and Bangalore University's exams have already been postponed.

KSRTC/BMTC buses to ply normally

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stated that its services will ply normally as they have not extended any support so far.

You may not get Ola, Uber, auto services

In a move that could hit commuters, autorickshaw and cab drivers have come out in support of a strike called by the outfit. Taxi owners also have extended their support. Ola and Uber too are unlikely to render services on Monday.

Emergency services available

Emergency services like hospitals, ambulance service, medical shops, milk booths will be open.

Hotels will be open

Hotel owners have not extended any support to the strike yet, so it seems like most of the eateries will be open on Monday.

Namma Metro will function

Namma Metro will function as usual. They will take a call depending on the situation.