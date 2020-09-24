Farm Bills: Congress begins nationwide mass movement

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Congress has launched its two month long mass movement against the government for passing the anti farmer and anti poor bills in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The party will collect two crore signatures from the farmers against the proposed laws.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, were passed by Parliament. They now await a Presidential assent.

The six member special committee formed by Congress President, Sonia Gandhi chaired a meeting in her absence. AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala are members of this committee. Antony said after the meeting that the nationwide agitation will continue until the government repels the black laws.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), All India Farmers Union (AIFU), All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), All India Kisan Mahasangh (AIKM) have come on a common platform and announced a nationwide shutdown n September 25.

Farmers' organisations from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have come in support of the Bandh. The Ola Cab Drivers' Association and lorry drivers' association too have decided to support the farmers and are unlikely to operate on Friday.

National Trades Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, All India United Trade Union Centre and Trade Union Coordination Centre have also decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh on September 25.

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced that it would undertake a Chakka Jam for three hours across Punjab.

Rakesh Tikait, the president of BKU said that over 100 farmer unions will take part in the protests on September 25. Farmers in Uttar Pradesh will jam their respective villages, towns and highways. In Haryana, it is planned to be completely closed. We are planning to involve local shopkeepers and will come out with a final strategy on September 24, he also said.