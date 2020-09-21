Farm bills: BJP ally SAD to meet President Kovind today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 21: A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal led by S Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet the the President of India today at 4.30pm to apprise him about the three controversial Farmers' Bills.

Earlier on Sunday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to put his seal of approval on the agriculture sector Bills that have been passed by the Parliament.

He further urged the President to return those bills to the parliament for reconsideration.

"Please stand by the farmers, kisan mazdoors, aarhtiyas (agents), labourers and Dalits," Badal said in a statement.

Badal also said that the passage of these farm bills marked a sad day for the countrys millions and for democracy.

It is to be noted that Shiromani Akali Dal is one of the oldest allies of the ruling BJP, and is part of the NDA. Moreover, partys lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, resigned from the Union Cabinet on September 17 to protest the farm bills.

The party also called out the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party for notopposing the passage of the Bills in the Lok Sabha, calling their alleged treachery "back-stabbing the farmers".

The Upper House of the Parliament on Sunday gave its nod to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans during their passage. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.