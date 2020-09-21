Farm Bill 2020 Pros and Cons: All you should know

New Delhi, Sep 21: There has been an uproar after the Parliament passed three agriculture related bills.

The three bills that were passed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Pros:

The government said that the bills would transform the agriculture sector. It would also raise the farmers' income, the Centre said. Further the government had also promised double farmers' income by 2022 and the Centre said that the Bills will make the farmer independent of government controlled markets and fetch them a better price for their produce.

The Bills propose to create a system in which the farmers and traders can sell their purchase outside the Mandis. Further it also encourage intra-state trade and this proposes to reduce the cost of transportation.

Further the Bill formulates a framework on the agreements that enable farmers to engage with agri-business companies, retailers, exporters for service and sale of produce while giving the farmer access to modern technology.

It also provides benefits for the small and marginal farmers with less than five hectares of land. The Bill also will remove items such as cereals and pulses form the list of essential commodities and attract FDI.

Cons:

The farmers have been apprehensive about this Bill. They say that they are apprehensive about getting Minimum Support Price for their produce. They are also concerned about the upper hand of the agri-businesses and big retailers in negotiations.

They feel this would put them at a disadvantage.They also say that the companies may dictate the price and the benefits for small farmers may reduce the engagement of sponsors with them.