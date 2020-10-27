It has now dawned upon these lady ISIS operatives from Kerala that they are victims of Love Jihad

Faridabad: Family members of deceased woman claims she was 'forced to convert, marry accused'

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Faridabad, Oct 27: In a recent development, the family of a 21-year-old girl student, who was shot dead by jilted lover and his associate outside her college in Faridabad, has alleged "love jihad" saying that she was forced to convert and marry the accused.

The tragic incident took place late afternoon on Monday when the victim Nikita Tomar, a final year student of the B.Com course in the college, had come out after appearing in the exam. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Speaking to media, ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi said that the woman had come out of her college after appearing for an exam when the incident took place. He further said that she was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a vehicle, tried to pull the woman inside, in a possible bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which one of the accused shot her. Both the accused have been arrested and during the preliminary investigation, it has emerged that one of them was known to her.

"One of the accused identified as Tausif hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim's kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached," Rathi said.

Reacting to this, BJP Spokesperson Raman Malik said this is a "jihadi" kind of activity and the police cannot be standing everywhere at all times.