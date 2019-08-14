Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

Chandigarh, Aug 14: Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, allegedly commited suicide at his residence on late Tuesday night.

Kapoor allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his residence in Police Lines, Sector 30, Faridabad, reports ANI.

After hearing the sound of gunfire, Kapoor's wife rushed to the living room and found him lying in a pool of blood, they said.

She and her son Arjun later informed police about the incident, the sources added.

Based on a suicide note recovered from Kapoor's house, two people, including Bhopani police station SHO Abdul Shahid, were detained, sources told PTI.

The exact reason behind this extreme step is unknown. Expressing grief over the demise of Kapoor, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the entire police department was in mourning. He said a probe into the incident was underway.

Kapoor, a native of Ambala, had joined the Haryana Police as an assistant sub-inspector. After promotion, he became the DCP and was posted in Faridabad for the last two years.

According to the reports, Kumar, 58, hailed from Kurukshetra district and was promoted as an IPS officer last year. He was due to retire from service on October 31, 2020.