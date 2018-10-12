Farah Khan slams brother Sajid over sexual harassment charges, says "I don't endorse this"

India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Mumbai, Oct 12: Filmmaker Farah Khan on Friday came down heavily on her brother Sajid Khan, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women.

    Earlier, three women - actresses Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay called out filmmaker Sajid Khan for sexual misconduct. Following this, Sajid Khan said he would step from as the director of movie Houseful 4, adding, "I request my friends in the media to kindly not pass judgement till the truth is out."

    File photo of Farah Khan
    Sajid's sister Farah Khan, also a filmmaker, described the entire episode as "heartbreaking".

    "This is a heartbreaking time for my family. We have to work through very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for. I don't endorse this behavior and stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt," Farah Khan wrote on Twitter.

    Meanwhile, actress Bipasha Basu told Indian Express that she had in 2014 refrained from participating in the promotion of movie Humshakals because of Sajid's character.

    Several prominent personalities associated with the film industry, including Alok nath and Nana Patekar, have been accused of sexual harassment in the last few weeks. These allegations came in the wake of Me Too movement which began with actor Tanushree Dutta's accusation against actor Nana Patekar.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 19:23 [IST]
