Fantastic: Mahindra on report claiming students turning down IITs for CMI

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 15: Businessman Anand Mahindra reacted to a report that claimed that students are turning down IITs to study at Chennai Mathematical Institute, an institute funded substantially by the government.

    Anand Mahindra

    "This is fantastic. A perfect marriage of resources," Mahindra tweeted. "Voilà, you have an institute that is a world-beater," he added, as he praised CMI's Founder, late mathematician CS Seshadri.

    Founded in 1989 by the late professor CS Seshadri, a mathematician and Padma Bhushan awardee, CMI was recognised as a university in 2006.

    While the institute holds the distinction of having over 50 per cent of students pursue doctoral or post-doctoral research globally, the introduction of a post-graduate program in data science at CMI has made corporate behemoths too line up outside the institute.

      CMI offers undergraduate, post-graduate and doctoral, post-doctoral programs in mathematics, physics, computer science a and others, and focuses on implementing solutions for real problems.

      Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 15:42 [IST]
