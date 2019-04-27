  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fani to further intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm"

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: A deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal developed into cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Saturday, which will further intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", the IMD said.

    According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fani is very likely to reach near the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh by the evening of April 30. Cyclone Fani currently lays over east Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "According to our assessment, as of today, it will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but it is unlikely that will make a landfall. It may recurve before reaching the coast. We are monitoring its path," Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General of the IMD, said.

    [Cyclone Fani draws closer, likely to hit coastal Andhra soon; red alert for Kerala, TN]

    Mohapatra also heads the Cyclone Warning Division. S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre in Chennai, said 'Fani' was likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

    The storm has been named 'Fani,' as suggested by Bangladesh, he said. Heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30.

    Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh on April 30 and May 1. The sea along the coasts of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh is likely to be "very rough" from April 28, the IMD said.

    It has advised fishermen along the coasts of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry not to venture into the seas.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More CYCLONE News

    Read more about:

    cyclone

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue