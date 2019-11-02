  • search
    Famous Youtuber Grandpa who served meals to the orphans passes away

    Hyderabad, Nov 02: The senior Youtuber Grandpa whose enormous meals served local orphan children passed away. Narayana Reddy, of Grandpa Kitchen, died at 73.

    Representational image
    Reddy's emerged a Youtuber in August 2017, his channel Grandpa Kitchen grew to more than 6.19 million subscribers on YouTube.

    The food he made, along with the proceeds raised via his channel, went to help support orphaned and underprivileged people near his rural home in Hyderabad, Telangana.

    A 73-year-old grandpa cooking up a storm of mouth smacking meals from juicy chicken wings, pizza, and chocolate cakes to mutton biryani for orphans in a small village won million hearts worldwide through the social media platform, it's just so heartwarming!

    According to his family, Reddy died on Oct 27, though they waited until after his funeral to make the announcement to his loyal fans.

    On Wednesday, an emotional video was uploaded to the Grandpa Kitchen channel showed him being laid to rest after an elaborate funeral procession, his body draped in flowers and hundreds of people following the cortege.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LCA_-Axbxs

    'Grandpa Kitchen' took the internet by storm, his very first video "King Of 2000 EGGS," showed making a giant spiced scrambled egg dish, which he and his grandsons personally handed out to homeless people in a town nearby.

